Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

Dallas FC defender Bressan, center left, reaches for ball as Los Angeles FC's Carl Jennings, center right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero, bottom, stops a shot from Dallas FC defender Justin Che during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, right, controls the ball next to Dallas FC forward Jader Obrian during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, left, is defended by Dallas FC defender Nkosi Burgess during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Dallas FC forward Jader Obrian, center, is defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta, left, and defender Eddie Segura during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo, left, heads the ball over Dallas FC forward Jader Obrian during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC defender Marco Farfan, left, defends on Dallas FC forward Ricardo Pepi during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Dallas FC players take a kneed during the national anthem before of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, left, stops a shot from Dallas FC midfielder Bryan Acosta during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC players, mob, forward Carlos Vela, obscured, after Vela's goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Dallas FC Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta's pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.

Vela fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th minute. The goal was flagged offside by the assistant referee but confirmed after VAR review.

Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his fifth start of the season, the fourth since returning to action after a right quadricep injury he suffered 22 minutes into the season opener on April 17.

FC Dallas dropped to 1-4-4, tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

