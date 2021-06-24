 

Ãlvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

  • Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, rear, defends against Los Angeles Galaxy Chichartio (14) in the second half during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

    Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, rear, defends against Los Angeles Galaxy Chichartio (14) in the second half during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. Associated Press

Posted6/24/2021 7:00 AM

SANDY, Utah -- EfraÃ­n Ãlvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.

Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps' Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal.

 

The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight.

Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He's tied for the league lead with eight goals.

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up with a late diving save off a headed attempt by Caio Alexandre seconds before time expired.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

