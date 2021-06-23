The Latest: Final group games on schedule at Euro 2020
The Latest on soccer's European Championship:
The final group games at this year's European Championship will decide the lineup for the round of 16.
Spain is still looking to assure itself of a spot in the next round at Euro 2020 and will face Slovakia in Seville. Sweden will take on Poland in St. Petersburg at the same time. The Swedes are already assured of a spot in the round of 16.
The late games have the biggest names.
World Cup champion France has already qualified and will face Portugal in Budapest. Germany will play Hungary in Munich needing a draw to make sure it continues on at the tournament.
