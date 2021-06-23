Revolution beat Red Bulls 3-2 for 5th straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and the New England Revolution held off the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (7-1-2) won its fifth consecutive match. New York (4-5-0) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Buchanan opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Jones cut back his defender to send a shot inside the near post for a 2-0 lead.

Gustavo Bou made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 51st. Gil cleared a corner kick and Bou outraced two defenders from midfield to get into the box and score with the outside of his foot.

New York made it 3-1 in the 53rd when FÃ¡bio chested a cross to the penalty spot and Patryk Klimala slotted it inside the far post for his first MLS goal. AndrÃ©s Reyes sent home a loose ball, following a corner kick, in the 80th.

UNION 1, CREW 0

CHESTER, Pa. -- Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and Philadelphia beat Columbus to extend its unbeaten streak to seven games.

The Crew's Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo's cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season for the Union (5-2-3) with a save of Marlon Hairston's shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0

HARRISON, N.J. -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi's calm finish.

D.C. UNITED 0, MONTREAL 0, TIE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- ClÃ©ment Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter. Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

FC CINCINNATI 1, FIRE 0

CHICAGO -- Ãlvaro Barreal scored his first goal of the season to help FC Cincinnati beat Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (2-5-1) won for the first time in three matches. Chicago (1-7-1) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Barreal bent a shot around the wall on a free kick in the 50th minute. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth got two hands on it but it bounced off the inside of the post and went into the goal.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, AUSTIN FC 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC.

Minnesota (3-4-2) won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin (2-5-3) is winless in seven games.