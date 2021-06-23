Grains, livestock mixed.
Updated 6/23/2021 10:11 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.59 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was up 6.75 cents at $3.6575 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 31.25 cents at $13.8475 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.2310 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.5790 a pound; Jun. lean hogs lost 3.87 cents at 1.0530 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.