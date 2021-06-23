Grains mixed, Liveestock lower

Wheat for July was up 10.25 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; July corn gained 4.50 cents at 6.6425 a bushel, July oats rose 5.25 cents at 3.6550 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 9.50 cents at $13.85 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.1250 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.65 cents at $1.5570 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs lost 3 cents at 1.0452 a pound.