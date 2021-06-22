Judge weighs blocking Indiana '˜abortion reversal' law

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge said he'll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeking to stop the so-called 'abortion reversal' law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

The state's witnesses in court maintained the law would ensure that a woman has information about halting a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes a different drug instead.

Dr. George Delgado, who claims to have coined the term 'abortion reversal,' testified that the treatment is safe and effective. He cited '50 to 75 successful reversals" he's overseen directly.

Dr. Courtney Schreiber, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Philadelphia, pushed back, calling the state's new law 'deeply distressing' and 'mortifyingly harmful." She denounced Delgado's assertions, noting there is 'no evidence' that an abortion can be reversed and that a woman might have an increased risk of hemorrhaging if she does not take the second dose of medication for an abortion.

Hanlon said his initial ruling will be made 'as soon as possible" and is expected before the law takes effect.