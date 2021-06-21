 

FC Dallas visits Los Angeles FC, tries to end 3-game road skid

 
By Associated Press
Posted6/21/2021 7:00 AM

FC Dallas (1-3-4) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-3-3)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -199, FC Dallas +448, Draw +362; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Los Angeles FC looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season and recorded 34 assists.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Diego Palacios, Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

FC Dallas: Szabolcs Schon, Nkosi Tafari (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

