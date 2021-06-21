England says players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after contact with opponent who tested positive
Updated 6/21/2021 12:00 PM
LONDON -- England says players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after contact with opponent who tested positive.
