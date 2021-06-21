 

Iran's president-elect defends himself over 1988 executions

  • Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021.

    Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021. Associated Press

  • Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021.

    Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021. Associated Press

  • Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021.

    Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/21/2021 7:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's president-elect has called himself 'a defender of human rights' after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Ebrahim Raisi made the comment Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday's election in a landslide.

 

Raisi was part of a so-called 'death panel' that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 