Iran's president-elect defends himself over 1988 executions

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021. Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's president-elect has called himself 'a defender of human rights' after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Ebrahim Raisi made the comment Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday's election in a landslide.

Raisi was part of a so-called 'death panel' that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.