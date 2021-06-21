Rainstorms bring relief as Europe suffers deadly heat wave

A man arranges beach chairs in the rain on the North Sea island of Sylt, Sundau, June 20, 2021. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Clouds drift over a paddock with Icelandic horses in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 21, 2021. Associated Press

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Associated Press

People enjoy the warm weather near a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The hot weather continues in Lithuania as temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius (91,40 degrees Fahrenheit). Associated Press

People enjoy the warm weather near a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The hot weather continues in Lithuania as temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius (91,40 degrees Fahrenheit). Associated Press

People cool themselves at a fountain "Friendship of Peoples" at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The hot weather in Moscow is continuing, with temperatures forecast to reach over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Associated Press

A boy plays in a fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The hot weather in Moscow is continuing, with temperatures forecast to reach over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Associated Press

A cyclist and a passer-by with an umbrella cross a traffic light intersection during rainfall in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Thunderstorms brought a much-needed cooldown to parts of Western Europe over the weekend as the continent sweltered under its first summer heat wave. Dozens of people were reported drowned as they sought relief from the heat.

Forecasters predicted further downpours Monday moving westward toward Poland, which has seen five days of unusually hot weather.

Germany's national weather service DWD said temperatures in the west and north of the country dropped from over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) over the weekend to about 20 C (68 F) after a night of heavy rain.

After days of soaring temperatures, France was lashed by violent thunderstorms that sent a belltower crashing into the nave of a village church in central France. The storm also tore through vineyards and flooded homes and public buildings.

Winds reached 137 kilometers per hour (85 mph) in Champagne country, felling trees and ripping off roofs. Huge hail stones damaged cars and homes in the east, and the French national weather service registered 44,000 lightning flashes on Saturday alone.

No deaths linked to the storms have been reported but several countries reported drownings as people sought relief in pools, lakes and rivers.

At least 15 people drowned in Poland over the weekend, which was also the hottest so far this year with temperatures reaching 35 C (96 F) - a rare occurrence in June. Rescuers say the most frequent causes of drownings are recklessness, overestimating one's swimming abilities and going into the water after drinking alcohol.

Police in the Netherlands said two bodies were found in recent days at different locations in the Waal River, a branch of the Rhine. There was no immediate confirmation of their identities, but authorities in neighboring Germany have been searching for two girls, aged 13 and 14, who went missing while swimming in the Rhine near Duisburg last week. A third teen was pulled out of the river Wednesday but couldn't be resuscitated.

In total, more than a dozen people have drown in Germany over the past week.

Police in Austria said a 26-year-old man died Sunday after jumping from a 40-meter (131-foot) cliff at Wolfgangsee lake.

Moscow has also been hit with a heat wave this week, with temperatures spiking above 30 C (86 F) on Sunday. Russia's weather agency Rosgidromet warned Sunday that the unusually hot weather, with temperatures 7 C to 10 C higher than normal, is likely to persist in the Russian capital and the surrounding region through Friday.

Russia's public health watchdog recommended that employers cut working hours by one hour if the temperature indoors reaches 28.5 C, (83 F); by two hours if it reaches 29.5 C (85 F) and four hours if it reaches 30.5 C (87 F). There is little air-conditioning in Russia.

Angela Charlton in Paris, Mike Corder in The Hague, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report