 

Urruti's goal helps Dynamo tie LAFC 1-1

 
Associated Press
Posted6/20/2021 7:00 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Maximiliano Urruti scored his fourth goal in the last five games to pull the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Urruti won a ball off Bryce Duke and played a through ball to FafÃ  Picault on the right flank. Picault slipped through a pair of defenders at the corner of the area and rolled it to Urruti for the finish from near the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

 

JosÃ© Cifuentes tapped in a goal to give LAFC (2-3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 50th. Carlos Vela's corner kick somehow slipped untouched through the area before Cifuentes stopped it near the back post at scored on a side-footer from point-blank range.

Houston (3-3-3) is winless, with four ties, in eight all-time matches against LAFC.

