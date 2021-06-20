Body of 17-year-old boy pulled from Indiana swimming area

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The body of a teenage boy was pulled from a swimming area in south central Indiana, the state's Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday.

Conservation officers recovered the body of a 17-year-old, who has not been identified. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death was pending.

Authorities say responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to a Tipton Lake swimming area. The boy was found in about 12 feet of water near a swimming platform.

The investigation was ongoing.

Agencies that helped recover the body included officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and the Columbus Police Department.