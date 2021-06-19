Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

Germany's manager Joachim Loew collects the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Associated Press

Germany's Kai Havertz, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Germany's manager Joachim Loew, right, looks to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Portugal's Pepe, left, tries to tackle Germany's Serge Gnabry during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Christof Stache/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates with Serge Gnabry, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Philipp Guelland/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates with Kai Havertz and Toni Kroos, right, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Philipp Guelland/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Philipp Guelland/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts after Germany scored their fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Philipp Guelland/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Germany's Robin Gosens, left, celebrates Germany's Mats Hummels after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

MUNICH -- Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving Germany a 4-2 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals.

But defenders RÃºben Dias and RaphaÃ«l Guerreiro soon put Germany ahead by scoring into their own net in the first half.

Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then scored two more for Germany early in the second half - becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.

Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th minute.

Both Portugal and Germany have three points in Group F, one behind France, which was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest.

Hungary has one point before its final group game against Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.

