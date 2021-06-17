Zambia's first president and champion of African independence, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at age of 97, says country's leader
LUSAKA, Zambia -- Zambia's first president and champion of African independence, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at age of 97, says country's leader.
