AP source: Scott Brooks out as Wizards coach after 5 seasons

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks gestures during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Scott Brooks is out as coach of the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't publicly announced the decision. Brooks and the team were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract after his current one expired.

Washington made the playoffs in three of Brooks' five seasons. The Wizards haven't won a playoff round since his first season in 2016-17.



General manager Tommy Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks' future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach.

Washington brought in Brooks five years ago in hopes of luring Kevin Durant home to play for the Wizards. Since then, John Wall missed time with injuries and was traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook, and Bradley Beal emerged as Washington's top scorer.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

