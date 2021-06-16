Italian company plans Hamilton County plant with 230 jobs

FISHERS, Ind. -- An Italian company expects to create more than 230 new jobs in Hamilton County by the end of 2025 with a new plant producing pre-sterilized syringes and vials for pharmaceutical companies, state officials said Wednesday.

Stevanato Group, based in Piombino Dese, Italy, expects to invest up to $145 million to build and equip a manufacturing plant of up to 370,000 square feet (34,374 square meters), officials said. The plant will also house office space and an after-sales support center.

Construction on the new plant is expected to begin later this year and be completed in 2023.

Stevanato Group employs more than 4,300 people worldwide. The Fishers operation will offer jobs in areas including production, engineering and maintenance.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said it offered Stevanato Group up to $2.9 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The city of Fishers will consider additional incentives up to $1.2 million, the IEDC said.