Panthers agree to terms with 1st-round pick Jaycee Horn
Updated 6/15/2021 10:23 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina.
The deal includes a fifth-year team option.
Horn was the eighth player selected in this year's draft and the first defensive player chosen.
He had 101 tackles and two interceptions in his three seasons for the Gamecocks. Horn is expected to start this season for the Panthers opposite Donte Jackson.
The move comes on the same day the Panthers are scheduled to open mandatory minicamp at Bank of America Stadium.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.