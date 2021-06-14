The Latest: Lewandowski to make 1st appearance at Euro 2020
The Latest on soccer's European Championship:
Robert Lewandowski will make his first appearance at this European Championship on Day 4 of the tournament.
The FIFA player of the year will be Poland's main scoring threat when the team takes on Slovakia in St. Petersburg in the middle of three Euro 2020 matches.
Scotland will play the Czech Republic in the first match of the day in Glasgow and Spain will take on Sweden in Sevilla in the last one.
