Wimbledon allowed full crowd at Centre Court for finals

LONDON -- Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men's and women's finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said Monday.

The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women's and men's singles title matches.

The government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on crowds will also allow for increased attendances at soccer's European Championship and other sporting events.

'We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good,' Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement. 'In the next few weeks this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events.'

Wimbledon's cancellation in 2020 was the first time since World War II that the tournament hadn't been played.

