At swimming trials, Ledecky keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) shakes hands with New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) after Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-2. Associated Press

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after of Game 6 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-2. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 11, 2021, file photo, Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. Ledecky finished first. Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. -- Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs.

Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final.

Game 1 is Sunday.

Katie Ledecky will be watching from Omaha, where she is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that also begin Sunday.

'I actually will be able to because I don't have a race' on the opening day of the meet, she said. 'I'm thrilled. It's so exciting.'

The Islanders are attempting to capture their first Stanley Cup since 1983, when a dynasty led by Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin won the last of four straight championships.

'I love the Islanders,' Katie Ledecky said. 'I've watched I think almost every regular-season game this year. During the pandemic, I made sure I was able to watch the games because it provided a little bit of entertainment. So I'm a big fan of the team and I'll be cheering them on.'

The 24-year-old Ledecky is expected to be one of the biggest stars at the Tokyo Olympics. She won four golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

Jon Ledecky is planning to be in Omaha for at least some of his niece's races, she said.

'I think he's doing a little bit of back and forth this week, which will be interesting,' Katie said.

The Islanders are planning to move into a new arena at Belmont Park next season.

'Obviously, I can't go to any games right now, but in the fall they're opening up a new arena, so I'm hoping I can go to some of those games in the fall,' Katie Ledecky said.

For now, she's focused on swimming - and a bit of playoff hockey from afar.

