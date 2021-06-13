This Date in Baseball

June 14

1952 - Warren Spahn of the Boston Braves struck out 18 Cubs in a 3-1, 15-inning loss to Chicago. Spahn also homered.

1953 - The New York Yankees swept Cleveland, 6-2 and 3-0, to extend the team's winning streak to eighteen consecutive games.

1963 - Duke Snider hit his 400th career home run to highlight a 10-3 triumph by the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds at Crosley Field.

1965 - Jim Maloney struck out 18 and no-hit the New York Mets for 10 innings, but Johnny Lewis' leadoff home run in the 11th inning gave the Mets a 1-0 win.

1969 - Reggie Jackson knocked in 10 runs with two homers, a double and two singles in Oakland's 21-7 win over the Red Sox in Boston. In the eighth, he drove in three runs with a single when he easily could have made second base.

1974 - Nolan Ryan struck out 19 batters in 12 innings to give the California Angels a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in 15 innings. Cecil Cooper of the Red Sox struck out six times.

1978 - Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds had two hits in a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Cubs to start his 44-game hitting streak.

1995 - Mike Benjamin went 6-for-7, setting a major league record with 14 hits in three games, and drove in the winning run in the 13th inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3.

2002 - Aaron Boone hit a pair of homers - one to tie the game in the ninth inning and one to win it in the 11th - off Pittsburgh closer Mike Williams as Cincinnati beat the Pirates 4-3.

2002 - With all 14 interleague games - and one NL game - taking place in National League parks, the DH was not employed anywhere throughout Major League Baseball.

2005 - Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki became the third player since 1900 to reach 1,000 hits in fewer than 700 games when he singled in the bottom of the first inning in Seattle's 3-1 win over Philadelphia. Suzuki's 1,000th hit came in his 696th game. Chuck Klein reached the mark in 1933 in 683 games, and Lloyd Waner reached it in 1932 in 686 games.

2013 - Major League Baseball came down hard on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, handing out eight suspensions and a dozen fines as punishment for a bench-clearing brawl on June 11. Arizona pitcher Ian Kennedy got 10 games and infielder Eric Hinske five for their roles in the fight.

