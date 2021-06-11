 

The Latest: Euro 2020 set to open, 1 year later than planned

  • Italy players attend a training session ahead of Friday's Euro 2020, group A soccer match against Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

    Italy players attend a training session ahead of Friday's Euro 2020, group A soccer match against Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/11/2021 7:00 AM

The Latest on soccer's European Championship:

The biggest soccer tournament of the coronavirus-era is about to get started.

The first match of the European Championship will kick off at 1900 GMT in Rome when Italy plays Turkey in Group A. And there will be about 16,000 fans in the stadium.

Euro 2020 was supposed to start last year on June 12. The tournament was postponed for almost exactly one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final is now set for July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Much of the schedule for the postponed tournament remains the same as last year but some changes in venues have been made. The 51 matches will be played in 11 cities around the continent. Rome and London will be joined by Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, Seville and St. Petersburg.

