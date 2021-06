In US, Pride Month festivities muted by political setbacks

FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021. file photo, a group of people, including many BYU students shine Pride colors on the Y on the mountain above BYU in Provo, Utah. Students at Brigham Young University illuminated the letter "Y" on a mountain overlooking the Provo campus on Thursday with rainbow colors in a display meant to send a message to the religious school. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, members of the Olsen and Thorell family hold pride flags during a rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah. Students and school district officials in Utah are outraged after a high school student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week. A rally was held the following day in response to show support for the LGBTQ community. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)/The Herald Journal via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Amy Allen, the mother of an eighth grade transgender son, speaks at a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws, in Nashville, Tenn. Allen says her family is dismayed by the multiple anti-trans bills winning approval in Tennessee '" including one exposing public schools to lawsuits if they let transgender students use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that don't reflect their sex at birth. At left is Chris Sanders, Tennessee Equality Project executive director. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to a news conference as the Democratic-led House prepares to pass a bill that enshrines protections in the nation's labor and civil rights laws for LGBTQ people, a top priority of President Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington. It probably needs at least 10 Republican votes to prevail in the closely divided Senate '" and as of early June 2021 has no GOP co-sponsors. Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, protestors in support of transgender rights march around the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala. Pride Month celebrations in the U.S. are taking place under unusual circumstances in June 2021, with pandemic-related concerns disrupting many of the usual festivities and political setbacks dampening the mood of LGBTQ-rights activists. (Jake Crandall//The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)=ALMON Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, May 20, 2021 file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House in Austin, Texas. Pride Month celebrations in the U.S. are taking place under unusual circumstances in June 2021, with pandemic-related concerns disrupting many of the usual festivities and political setbacks dampening the mood of LGBTQ-rights activists. Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 file photo, Maddy Niebauer and her 10-year-old transgender son, Julian, from Middleton, Wis., take part in a rally for transgender rights at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Republicans who control the state Legislature are holding hearings Wednesday on legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's school sports - a proposal opposed by nearly 20 groups, including the statewide body that oversees high school sports. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)=WIMIL Associated Press

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Mont. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday, May 7, 2021, banning transgender athletes from participating in school and university sports according to the gender with which they identify, making Montana one of several Republican-controlled states to approve such measures in 2021. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)=MTHEL Associated Press

It's Pride Month, and gay Americans should have a lot to celebrate: A new president who has pledged to advocate for LGBTQ people, an easing of a pandemic that has disrupted their communal activism, and increasing public acceptance of their basic rights, including record-high support for same-sex marriage.

Instead, the mood is somewhat bleak. Congress has so far failed to extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people. Pandemic-related concerns are still disrupting the usual exuberant Pride festivals. And a wave of anti-transgender legislation in Republican-governed states has been disheartening

'The same week I'm seeing all the 'Happy Pride' announcements, I received multiple calls from friends about trans kids having to navigate entering psychiatric hospitals because they were suicidal and self-harming,' said M. Dru Levasseur, a transgender attorney who is director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the National LGBT Bar Association.

'I'm doing crisis management,' he added. 'These untold stories about what life is like for trans kids are contrasting with 'Happy Pride, everybody.''

On June 1, the start of Pride Month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill making his state the eighth this year to ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports at public schools. Arkansas, one of those eight states, also has enacted a law banning gender-confirming medical treatments, like hormones and puberty blockers, that greatly reduce the risk of suicide in trans youth.

'Our opponents have been absolutely shameless in their attacks on transgender people,' said Kevin Jennings, CEO of the LGBTQ-rights group Lambda Legal.

'We know that trans young people are most marginalized and vulnerable students in our schools -- being bullied, harassed, mistreated,' Jennings said. 'We're watching state legislators piling on to the bullying.'

The trans community already faces a disproportionate level of violence. At least 28 trans and gender nonconforming people have been killed so far this year in the U.S. -- on track to surpass the previous one-year high of 44 such killings in 2020.

Activists' concerns extend beyond transgender issues. For many, the top political priority is passage of the Equality Act, which would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people. It was approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House and is backed by President Joe Biden, but probably needs at least 10 Republican votes to prevail in the closely divided Senate '" and thus far has no GOP co-sponsors.

Tyler Deaton, who advises a conservative group called the American Unity Fund that supports LGBTQ rights, believes enough Republican votes can be found if language is drafted to ensure the Equality Act doesn't infringe on religious freedom.

'Senators are having those conversations now,' he said, mentioning Republicans such as Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rob Portman of Ohio who have supported some LGBTQ-friendly legislation in the past.

Amid the disappointment, Pride festivities are proceeding, but many have been subject to downsizing, postponement and '" in some cases -- controversy.

The Pride parades in San Francisco and Los Angeles have been canceled for a second year in a row, due to uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers are offering smaller in-person events this month.

Philadelphia has scrapped its large-scale parade; there are plans for a festival instead on Sept. 4. Chicago's parade has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.

In New York, most events for NYC Pride will take place virtually, as they did last year, though some in-person activities are planned.

NYC Pride organizers incurred some criticism last month after banning police and other law enforcement personnel from marching in uniform in the annual parade until at least 2025 and asking that on-duty officers keep a block away from the celebration. The Gay Officers Action League said it was disheartened by the decision.

Some recent developments have encouraged the LGBTQ community '" the overturning of a Trump administration ban on transgender people joining the military; the ground-breaking appointments of Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, as transportation secretary, and Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender, as assistant secretary of health.

And this week, Gallup reported that 70% of Americans now support same-sex marriage, the highest number since Gallup began polling on the topic in 1996, when support was at 27%.

But to many activists, these developments are offset by setbacks to transgender rights.

Amy Allen, mother of a 14-year-old transgender boy in the suburbs of Nashville, said her family is dismayed by the multiple anti-trans bills winning approval in Tennessee '" including one exposing public schools to lawsuits if they let transgender students use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that don't reflect their sex at birth.

'We've done a pretty good job within our family of really supporting him,' Allen said of her son, Adam. ' Then to have this new layer of the legislation -- having to think how that could directly affect his day-to-day life just adds more anxiety.'

It's worrisome enough, Allen said, that she and her husband '" who have roots in the Northeast '" are considering relocating there if Adam's situation worsens.

Activists have expressed dismay at the lack of corporate backlash to the new anti-transgender laws.

A particular disappointment for activists is the NCCA, which '" despite calls for it to take punitive action '" located some of this year's regional softball and baseball tournament games in states that enacted bans on transgender girls' sports participation.

It's a sharp contrast to the NCAA's stance five years ago, when it refused to hold championship events in North Carolina for several months after its legislature passed a bill restricting transgender people's use of bathrooms in public facilities.

'The NCAA should be ashamed of themselves for violating their own policy by choosing to hold championships in states that are not healthy, safe, or free from discrimination for their athletes,' said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

Among the transgender Americans with mixed feelings about Pride Month is Randi Robertson, who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel during 22 years in the Air Force and now combines work as an airline pilot instructor with transgender-rights advocacy.

She is relieved that the Biden administration, unlike its predecessor, pledges support for expanded LGBTQ rights, yet she says activists should be combative rather than complacent.

'The fundamentalist, evangelical right has chosen expressly to attack the smallest, most vulnerable part of the LBGT community (transgender people),' she said. 'The broader narrative is we're actually winning. Now is not the time to give up -- now is the time to double down and keep the pressure on.'

Imani Rupert-Gordon, executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, also voiced a nuanced view of Pride Month.

'Pride is a time when we get to celebrate who we are,' she said. 'It's also a time when we recognize we still have a lot more to do.'

___

AP videojournalist Emily Leshner contributed to this report.