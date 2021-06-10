Sam Mewis scores in U.S. women's 1-0 win over Portugal

United States women's national soccer team coach Vlatko Andonovski, left, talks with Alex Morgan, right, before a friendly soccer match against Portugal Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Fans show their support as the U.S. team warms up for an international friendly soccer match against Portugal on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

United States' Lindsey Horan (9) and Portugal's Andreia Norton (8) go up for a header during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, left, greets Samantha Mewis as she joins teammates for warmups before an international friendly soccer match against Portugal on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) and Portugal's Catarina Amado (2) slide for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Sam Mewis scored in the 76th minute and the U.S. national team beat Portugal 1-0 in the Summer Series on Thursday night.

The U.S. women are undefeated in 40 straight matches, the third longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 54 games on American soil.

The lineup included nine players who started in the World Cup final. Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath were not available because of injury.

The Americans were surprisingly scoreless until Mewis broke through with her header. It was her 22nd international goal.

Carli Lloyd appeared to score a short time later on a rebound off a free kick but it was ruled offside.

The United States has faced Portugal nine previous times, winning all of the meetings.

Jamaica won the opening match of the Summer Series, 1-0 over Nigeria earlier Thursday.

The United States plays Jamaica on Sunday, following a match between Nigeria and Portugal. The U.S. team is using the Summer Series to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

___

