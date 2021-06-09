Russian referee, Latvian club banned in match-fixing probe

NYON, Switzerland -- A Russian referee was banned by UEFA for 10 years on Wednesday in a match-fixing case and Latvian club Ventspils must serve a seven-year ban from European competitions.

Sergey Lapochkin is banned from 'exercising any refereeing activity at national and international level' until March 2031, UEFA said announcing verdicts from its disciplinary committee without specifying details.

Lapochkin, who was on the FIFA-managed list of international match officials since 2013, was provisionally suspended in March for failing to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game.

That was reported to be Ventspils' 1-0 loss to Bordeaux in a Europa League qualifying rounds game in July 2018.

UEFA said Ventspils is banned from European club competitions 'up to and including the 2027-28 season.'

Two Ventspils officials charged with 'fraud, bribery and/or corruption' and violating the integrity of games were also disciplined. Adlan Shishkanov was expelled from soccer for life and Nikolajs Djakins will serve a four-year ban.

___

