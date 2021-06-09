Indianapolis man gets 30 years for crash that killed 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drunken driving crash that killed a young couple in 2019.

Dataniel Gilbert, 28, was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, Marion County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Gilbert's blood alcohol concentration was 0.179% - more than twice Indiana's legal limit - when he ran a red light and crashed into a car in September 2019, killing Nic Hatfield and his girlfriend, Delaney Frye, both 23.

Gilbert was thrown from his car and walked away from the Indianapolis crash scene despite his injuries. He was later arrested and charged with a drunken driving-related offense from the second time in less than five months.

Frye's father, Todd Frye, said after his son's death that the tragedy was the second time in his life that he had lost a loved one to an inebriated driver. Todd Frye said his father died in a drunken-driving crash in 1973, when he was 11 years old, The Indianapolis Star reported.