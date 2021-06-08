 

Yankees take 4-game skid into matchup with Twins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/8/2021 7:00 AM

New York Yankees (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -104, Yankees -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 12-17 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Miguel Sano leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 14-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.33, Domingo German leads the staff with a mark of 3.12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sano leads the Twins with 28 RBIs and is batting .161.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (forearm), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (concussion), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (knee), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 