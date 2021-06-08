 

English FA chooses first female leader in 158-year history

 
Associated Press
Posted6/8/2021 7:00 AM

LONDON -- The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of soccer's original national body created 158 years ago.

The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned in fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing.

 

Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.'

The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt's appointment at a July 22 meeting.

Hewitt will join an organization which is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

