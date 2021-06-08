Grains higher, Liveestock mixed.
Updated 6/8/2021 2:53 PM
Wheat for July rose 5 cents at $6.85 a bushel; July corn was up .75 cent at 6.80 a bushel, July oats gained 5.75 cents at 4.08 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 19.75 cents at $15.80 cents a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.1672 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .95 cent at $1.4925 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .80 cent at 1.2070 a pound.
