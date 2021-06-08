Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 6/8/2021 2:50 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $70.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 73 cents to $72.22 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. July natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.40 to $1,894.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 29 cents to $27.73 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.56 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.51 Japanese yen from 109.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.2180 from $1.2195.
