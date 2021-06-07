The Latest: Up-and-coming Italians challenge Nadal, Djokovic

United States's Sloane Stephens plays a return to Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

United States's Sofia Kenin pcelebrates winning a point against United States's Jessica Pegula during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

United States's Coco Gauff plays a return to United States's Jennifer Brady during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a return to Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek ccelebrates after defeating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning a point against Belgium's David Goffin during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

10:20 a.m.

In a double battle of generations at the French Open, both Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenagers at Roland Garros on Day 9.

Nadal, a 13-time champion, is up against 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner, who is trying to reach the quarterfinals on the Parisian red clay for the second straight year in his second appearance at Roland Garros.

Djokovic's opponent, the unexperienced but highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti, is playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time. By comparison, both Djokovic and Nadal are hoping to make it to the quarterfinals of the clay-court major for the 15th time.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set in her three previous matches. She takes on Marta Kostyuk for a berth in the quarterfinals. Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded woman left in the women's draw at No. 4, and she'll face Maria Sakkari. Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff will bid for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports