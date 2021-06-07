Morey, 76ers fined for team president's Stephen Curry tweet

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Morey and the team were fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, the league announced Monday.

On Thursday, Morey tweeted 'join 'em' with a screenshot of a social media post by Stephen Curry praising his brother, Seth, who had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington.

Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant 'we are all thrilled' Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

It was not the first time Morey's Twitter account got him in trouble with the league. In 2019, Morey's tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong led to backlash in China, where the NBA has a large fan base and financial interests. Morey was the Houston Rockets' general manager at the time.

___

