Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Updated 6/4/2021 10:04 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 8 cents at $6.87 a bushel; July corn gained 8.25 cents at $6.7750 a bushel; July oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $15.7225 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.1650 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.5117 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 1.23 cents at 1.1930 a pound.
