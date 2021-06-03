 

The Latest: 'Big 3' in action on Day 5 at French Open

  Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to United States's Bernarda Pera during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

    Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to United States's Bernarda Pera during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Associated Press

  Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. Associated Press

  Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to United States's Tennys Sandgren during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to United States's Tennys Sandgren during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Associated Press

  Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a return to Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

    Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a return to Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/3/2021 7:00 AM

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

 

11 a.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty opens play on Court Philippe Chatrier hoping her physical concerns won't hold her back against Magda Linette in their second-round match at Roland Garros.

The 2019 champion was stretched to three sets in her opening match when she needed a medical timeout because of acute pain in her left hip.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 35th birthday by facing Richard Gasquet. The 13-time champion is 16-0 against the Frenchman.

Roger Federer is in action against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Pablo Cuevas.

__

