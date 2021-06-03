Koeman to stay on as Barcelona coach for next season

Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman leaves the pitch at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Associated Press

Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman watches the game during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 16, 2021. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Ronald Koeman will remain Barcelona's coach next season, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the club's board of directors.

'I'd like to announce that, after a period of reflection, we have decided to continue with Koeman," Laporta said.

Koeman has another year left on his contract, but Laporta had said the club was considering whether to keep him in charge after a disappointing season in which Barcelona only won the Copa del Rey.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports