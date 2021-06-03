Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
Posted6/3/2021 7:00 AM
WILMINGTON, Del. -- A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.
Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.
The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.
Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said.
