Bicyclist killed is third in Quad-City area in a month
Updated 6/3/2021 3:51 PM
DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A bicyclist has died after being struck by a speeding motorist in Davenport, Iowa - the third fatal accident involving a bicyclist in the Quad-City region in the past month.
The Quad-City Times reports that the accident happened Thursday when a red SUV struck the bicyclist at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue. Police say the SUV then fled.
A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by a police cruiser in Moline, Illinois, on May 4. The officer is on leave while the investigation continues.
Earlier that same day, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County, Illinois.
