Asylum-seekers help produce Italy's famous Brunello wine

Yahya Adams, of Ghana, right, and Jawad Jawad, of Pakistan, work on a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021. It is a long way, and a risky one. But for this group of migrants at least it was worth the effort. They come from Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Pakistan, Guinea Bissau, among other countries. They all crossed the Sahara desert, then from Libya the perilous Mediterranean Sea until they reached Italian shores, now they find hope working in the vineyards of Tuscany to make the renown Brunello wine. Associated Press

The coat of Ibrahima Fofana, of Mali, hangs on a pole of the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Agronomist Vittorio Stringari, left, and Sales Godge,of Burkina Faso, inspect a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Sales Godge,of Burkina Faso, left, and Agronomist Vittorio Stringari inspect a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal Del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Sales Godge,of Burkina Faso and Agronomist Vittorio Stringari inspect a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Ibrahima Fofana, of Mali, left, and Agronomist Vittorio Stringari inspect a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Yahya Adams, of Ghana, left, works on a grapevine with workmates with workmates Samadou Yabati, of Togo, background center and Abo Kouadjo Fulgence, of Ivory Coast, at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jawad Jawad, of Pakistan, works on a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Ehikwe Ambrose, of Nigeria, works on a grapevine with workmates at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Tholley Osman, of Sierra Leone, right, passes under a line of grapevine during his workday at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Ehikwe Ambrose, of Nigeria, right, works on a grapevine with workmates Ibrahima Fofana, of Mali, center, and Samadou Yabati, of Togo, at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Agronomist Vittorio Stringari, right, explains to Yahya Adams, of Ghana, second from right, Ibrahima Fofana, of Mali, third from right, Samadou Yabati, of Togo, fourth from right, and Tholley Osman, of Sierra Leone, how to cut leaves from a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jawad Jawad, of Pakistan, works on a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Agronomist Vittorio Stringari, left, and Emilia Nardi inspect a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Tholley Osman, of Sierra Leone, left, and Ibrahima Fofana, of Mali, work on a grapevine as Emilia Nardi stands in background at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A jar of Brnuello is backdropped by the hills of the Val D' Orcia in Montalcino, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Bottles of Brunello wine are displayed at a bar in Montalcino, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Vineyards are seen on the hills in Montalcino, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Tholley Osman, 21 years old, of Sierra Leone, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Ali Akim, 34 years-old, of Togo, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Jawad Jawad, 31 years-old, of Pakistan, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Sales Godge, 33 years-old, of Burkina Faso, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Abo Kouadjo Fulgence, 32 years-old, of Ivory Coast, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Samadou Yabati, 34 years-old, of Togo, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Ibrahima Fofana, 30 years-old, of Mali, poses for a picture at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Friday, May 28, 2021.