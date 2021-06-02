Germany denies Russian airlines permission for flights in response to Moscow blocking Lufthansa
Updated 6/2/2021 12:12 PM
BERLIN -- Germany denies Russian airlines permission for flights in response to Moscow blocking Lufthansa.
