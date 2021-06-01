 

The Latest: 2019 champ Ashleigh Barty back to Roland Garros

  • Spectators wait near court 14 as they wear masks against the coronavirus on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021.

    Spectators wait near court 14 as they wear masks against the coronavirus on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Posted6/1/2021 7:00 AM

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11 a.m.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty returns to Court Philippe Chatrier to play her first match since she won the title at Roland Garros two years ago.

Barty decided not to defend her title in Paris last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-handed Australian will start her campaign against Bernarda Pera of the United States.

Play conditions in Paris are excellent, with hot and dry weather expected to last throughout Day 3.

In the men's draw, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will start his bid for a record 21st major title against Alexei Popyrin. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in last year's final, will be up against Tennys Sandgren in the night session.

