Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/1/2021 1:57 PM

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Authorities say there's been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at Fire Station 81 at 10:53 a.m. She had no information about injuries.

 

The station is in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there's a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if they're connected and authorities didn't immediately have more information.

