Judge orders early end to Blagojevich's supervised release

CHICAGO -- A federal judge on Tuesday put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year prison sentence for corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis issued an order saying, 'early termination of supervision is granted as to Rod Blagojevich.' Ellis noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors.

President Donald Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence in February 2020. However, the then-president left intact Blagojevich's two-year period of supervised release imposed by U.S. District Judge James Zagel.

FBI agents arrested then-Gov. Blagojevich in 2008 after wiretaps recorded him gushing about using his power to appoint someone to Barack Obama's old Senate seat to land a well-paid job or campaign cash and trying to shake down a children's hospital. He was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges.

'I didn't do the things they said I did and they lied on me,' Blagojevich, a one-time contestant on Trump's reality TV show 'Celebrity Apprentice,' said as he walked through O'Hare International Airport after being freed following a yearslong lobbying effort b y his wife, Patti.

Since his release from the federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado, Blagojevich has earned money by making videos on Cameo, a website where users pay for personalized video messages from celebrities. He has also hosted a weekly podcast called 'The Lightning Rod' for WLS-AM radio.