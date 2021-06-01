Grains higher, livestock lower.
Updated 6/1/2021 10:10 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July gained 31.25 cents at $6.9950 a bushel; July corn was up 25.25 cents at $6.8950 a bushel; July oats advanced 42.50 cents at $3.8275 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 27.25 cents at $15.6050 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle declined 27.20 cents at $1.1335 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 5.50 cents at $1.4680 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off .05 cent at 1.1730 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.