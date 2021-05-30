'One Illinois' theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Both Illinois state fairs this summer will boast a unity theme: 'One Illinois.'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the theme is to inspire the state to come together after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation last summer of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fair.

'Coming off a year where the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August,' Illinois State Fair Manager Keven Gordon said.

Both fairs will host onsite mobile vaccination clinics for their duration so any fair-goer who wants one can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 'One Illinois' logo will be featured throughout the grounds of both fairs and on merchandise.

The Illinois State Fair is Aug. 12-22. The fair in DuQuoin is Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.