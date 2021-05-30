 

Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

 
Associated Press
Updated 5/30/2021 8:30 AM

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

 

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo 'Freddy' Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

'These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,' Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

'This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,' Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

