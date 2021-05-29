Chelsea beats Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League for 2nd time
Updated 5/29/2021 3:57 PM
PORTO, Portugal -- Chelsea beats Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League for 2nd time.
