Diaz, Zardes score in Columbus' 2-1 win over Toronto FC

New York City FC celebrates after a goal scored by forward Jesus Medina (19) during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the Los Angeles FC Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes scored in the first half and Columbus held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Diaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Zardes gave Columbus (3-2-2) a 2-0 lead nine minutes later just after he'd had a goal waved off for offside

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto (1-4-2) in the 52nd.

NASHVILLE 2, ATLANTA UNITED 2, TIE

ATLANTA -- Hany Mukhtar scored two late goals to help Nashville tie Atlanta.

Mukhtar cut the in the 80th minute and tied it in the 83rd. Nashville is 2-0-5, joining Seattle as the only remaining unbeaten teams.

Marcelino Moreno and Erik LÃ³pez scored for Atlanta (2-1-4).

REVOLUTION 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI -- Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and New England beat FC Cincinnati to remain atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Cincinnati is 1-4-1.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, LOS ANGLES FC 1

LOS ANGELES -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi broke a tie in the 90th minute and 10-man New York City FC rallied to beat Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

JesÃºs Medina scored in the 70th minute to tie it for NYCFC (3-2-2). Tajouri-Shradi added the winner three minutes after Nicolas Acevedo was second with a red card.

Corey Baird scored for LAFC (2-3-2).

RED BULLS 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

HARRISON, N.J. -- Caden Clark and Cristian CÃ¡sseres Jr. scored and New York handed Orlando City its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Red Bulls improved to 3-4-0.

Silvester van der Water for Orlando City (3-1-3).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, DYNAMO 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Gianluca Busio had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido also scored and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston Dynamo.

Pulido converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to make it 2-1 and Kansas City (5-2-1) led the rest of the way. Gadi Kinda also scoredc.

MatÃ­as Vera and Maximiliano Urruti scored Houston.

D.C. UNITED 3, INTER MIAMI 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Ola Kamara scored twice and Bill Hamid had three saves to help D.C. United beat Inter Miami.

Paul Arriola added a goal and an assist for D.C. United (3-5-0).

Miami dropped to 2-4-2.

EARTHQUAKES 1, GALAXY 0

LOS ANGELES -- San Jose's Tanner Beason had an own goal in the 70th to hand the victory to Los Angeles.

Samuel Grandsir was working down the right side, shed a defender and appeared to center in front of the goal mouth that ricocheted off Beason's left foot and into the net.

The Galaxy are 5-2-0, and San Jose 3-5-0.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah -- Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season to help Minnesota United tie Real Salt Lake.

Hansen, a 26-year-old midfielder who made his first appearance for Minnesota (2-4-1) when he came on in the 65th minute, scored in the 78th minute.

Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake (2-1-3).

MONTREAL 1, FIRE 0

CHICAGO -- Mason Toye scored on a header in the 87th minute to lift Montreal past Chicago.

Montreal improved to 3-3-2, and Chicago dropped to 1-5-1.

___

