Indiana officials report 448 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- State health officials report 448 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Indiana.

More than 743,000 virus cases and nearly 13,200 deaths have been confirmed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago, the Indiana Department of Health said Saturday.

Officials said 19 more deaths due to the virus were confirmed Saturday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

More than 5,150,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana and 2.5 million residents are fully vaccinated, health officials said.