 

Philadelphia hosts Portland after 2 straight shutout wins

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/28/2021 7:00 AM

Portland Timbers (3-3-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-2-2)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -112, Portland +262, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Portland after recording two consecutive shutout wins.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 